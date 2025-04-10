Political Surveillance Scandal: Punjab's Intelligence Misuse

In a serious political confrontation, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of misusing state intelligence for political espionage. Jakhar contends that this constitutes a grave constitutional violation and challenges Mann's statements in a letter to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking a judicial or independent inquiry.

Jakhar's accusations come in the wake of Mann's remarks during a state assembly session, where he inadvertently admitted to intelligence oversight over political meetings. Labelling it as an 'unprecedented impropriety,' Jakhar argues that Mann's actions breach democratic principles and liken it to infamous global surveillance scandals like Pegasus.

The potential misuse of intelligence resources strikes at the core of the state's integrity, already strained by recent events like the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence. Jakhar urges immediate action to restore public trust and protect Punjab's democratic and security frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)