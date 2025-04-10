Rajasthan Ramps Up Water Management Amid Rising Temperatures
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviews water supply efforts amid rising temperatures, pushing for enhanced management across districts. Following criticism from ex-CM Vasundhara Raje over current water scarcity, Sharma demands swift improvements, instructing urgent completion of water infrastructure by May. Rs 44,889 crore allocated for ongoing PHED projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took decisive action on Thursday, meeting with Public Health Engineering Department officials to address a rising water demand driven by increased temperatures.
In response to criticism from former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who accused the current government of neglecting water issues, Sharma has mandated enhanced supervision of water distribution by district officials.
Aiming to have improvements before the peak of summer, Sharma instructed that new hand pumps and tube wells should be operational by May 15, with massive funding allocated for ongoing water projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement