Rajasthan Ramps Up Water Management Amid Rising Temperatures

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took decisive action on Thursday, meeting with Public Health Engineering Department officials to address a rising water demand driven by increased temperatures.

In response to criticism from former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who accused the current government of neglecting water issues, Sharma has mandated enhanced supervision of water distribution by district officials.

Aiming to have improvements before the peak of summer, Sharma instructed that new hand pumps and tube wells should be operational by May 15, with massive funding allocated for ongoing water projects.

