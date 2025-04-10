Left Menu

Mumbai Attacker's Extradition: Unmasking the Network

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, extradited from the US to India, is set to face questioning over his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. His interrogation is anticipated to reveal insights into the role of Pakistani state actors and uncover the extent of the pre-attack reconnaissance conducted in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:03 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in India from the US and is expected to provide critical information during his interrogation. Authorities believe that Rana's insights will help identify the involvement of Pakistani state actors in the terror plot that led to 166 deaths.

Rana's travels across northern and southern India prior to the Mumbai carnage will be scrutinized by investigators. His visits to locations including Hapur, Agra, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, raise suspicions of a broader conspiracy. The interrogation is expected to shed new light on these suspicious activities.

Rana, a Pakistan-origin Canadian national, was associated with David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator of the attacks. The extradition, sanctioned by the US Supreme Court, follows years of efforts by India to bring him to justice. His ties with terrorists and access to intelligence resources underscore the gravity of his alleged offenses.

