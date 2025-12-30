Operation Crackdown: Arrests in Assam and Tripura Unveil IMK Terror Plot

In a significant crackdown, eleven people were arrested in Assam and Tripura due to alleged connections with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups. This operation comes as a coordinated effort by a Special Task Force on the heels of intelligence from central agencies.

These individuals are believed to have aimed to disrupt peace in the Northeast, under orders from groups such as the outlawed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. The Guwahati Police Commissioner confirmed multiple simultaneous arrests and emphasized their intentions to promote 'Muslim supremacy'.

As detailed by police officials, the arrests expose the activities of the Imam Mahmuder Kafila, a faction of banned extremist groups. This development has drawn attention to ongoing strategies to prevent radical ideologies from gaining traction in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)