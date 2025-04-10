Leadership Shake-Up at ATF Sparks Uncertainty Amid Policy Reversals

In a significant leadership change at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Marvin Richardson, a 35-year veteran, has resigned as deputy director. Sources familiar with the matter confirm Richardson's resignation came after he was given an ultimatum to leave or be dismissed.

The shake-up comes amid a broader restructuring effort by the Justice Department, which is contemplating merging ATF with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Meanwhile, Kash Patel's removal as acting ATF director has surprised many within the agency, as U.S. officials remain tight-lipped about the reasons behind this sudden change.

The Trump administration's fluctuating policies, including drastic hiring decisions and economic shifts, underline the current instability within federal agencies. Attorney General Pam Bondi is reportedly intensifying efforts to prioritize gun rights, appointing new leadership focused on Second Amendment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)