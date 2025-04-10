Ministry of Coal Reviews Operational Progress of 79 Mines to Boost Coal Production

The Ministry of Coal held a significant review meeting on April 9, 2025, in New Delhi to evaluate the progress of 79 captive and commercial coal mines categorized as “Operational / Likely to be Operational.” This meeting, which was chaired by Smt. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, saw the active participation of senior officials including Director Shri Marapally and Director Shri Ajitesh Kumar from the Ministry.

Strategic Assessment of Coal Mines

The review meeting was part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to assess and enhance coal production capabilities, particularly focusing on mines that play a crucial role in meeting the nation’s growing energy needs. Smt. Brar lauded the proactive efforts of mine allottees who have significantly contributed to India’s coal production. She acknowledged that captive and commercial mines now account for approximately 20% of the nation’s total coal output, highlighting the substantial impact these mines have had on the country's energy security.

Smt. Brar noted the major developments in the coal mining sector over the past decade, crediting these advancements to a close and productive collaboration between the government and mine allottees. This has allowed the sector to move forward, delivering a remarkable increase in both coal production and dispatch, year after year.

Commitment to Sectoral Reforms and Support

Emphasizing the Ministry’s unwavering support for the industry, Smt. Brar urged all mine allottees to continue their diligent efforts in obtaining necessary clearances within the stipulated timelines. She assured the allottees that the Ministry would provide all required assistance, encouraging them to approach the Nominated Authority for any help or resolution of issues. Furthermore, she stressed the need for allottees to meet their committed production targets for the fiscal year 2025–26, further driving growth in the sector.

In an effort to maintain momentum, Smt. Brar also shared plans for an upcoming interactive workshop. This workshop will aim to deepen sectoral collaboration, address pressing challenges, and expedite the operationalization of projects. She expressed confidence that such initiatives would help improve the overall performance of the coal sector.

Impressive Growth in Coal Production and Dispatch

The review highlighted the Ministry's notable achievements in coal production and dispatch. For the fiscal year 2024–25, coal production from captive and commercial mines surged by an impressive 29.79%, rising from 147.12 million tonnes (MT) in FY 2023–24 to 190.95 MT. Similarly, coal dispatches from these mines witnessed a remarkable 33.36% increase, growing from 142.79 MT in FY 2023–24 to 190.42 MT in FY 2024–25.

These figures underscore the Ministry’s commitment to meeting India’s energy demands and reducing its dependency on coal imports, which is central to strengthening the nation’s energy security. The review meeting also showcased how well the Ministry’s strategic plans are paying off, setting the stage for continued progress.

Mines Operational Status and Sector Distribution

The meeting reviewed 79 mines in total. Out of these, 61 mines are fully operational and actively producing coal. Eight mines are operational but have yet to begin production, while ten mines remain non-operational. Among the operational mines, 38 are allocated to the power sector, 11 to the non-regulated sector, and 12 are designated for the sale of coal. This distribution highlights the strategic importance of these mines, with a major focus on powering India’s growing energy sector while contributing to various other industries.

Collaborative Engagement for Enhanced Production

The meeting also served as a platform for an exchange of ideas and strategies. Mine allottees, including prominent companies like NTPC Ltd., Adani Power, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., and WBPDCL, shared detailed insights into their efforts to boost coal production. They outlined measures they are undertaking to resolve bottlenecks, adopt advanced mining technologies, and streamline the completion of statutory clearances.

The Ministry, in turn, sought constructive suggestions on how production levels could be further improved. Key areas of focus included proactive planning, increasing efficiency in the use of available resources, and the timely completion of mining operations. This interactive engagement highlighted the government’s readiness to support innovation and collaboration in tackling sector challenges.

Driving India’s Economic Growth

The ongoing success of the coal sector is integral to India’s broader economic growth strategy. By ensuring that coal production from captive and commercial mines continues to rise, the Ministry of Coal is contributing significantly to the nation’s energy security and industrial growth. The coal industry’s performance is also critical to supporting manufacturing industries, power generation, and infrastructure development, all of which are essential for maintaining India’s economic momentum.

Moving Forward: A Promising Future for the Coal Sector

The meeting concluded with an optimistic outlook for the future of the coal sector, with Smt. Brar highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the government and mine developers. She praised the consistent performance of the Nominated Authority’s office, calling it a symbol of national pride. The Ministry is committed to enhancing India’s energy security through an expanded and more efficient coal mining sector, ensuring that the country remains self-sufficient in its coal needs.

The Ministry’s proactive approach, coupled with the ongoing efforts of mine allottees, has set a positive trajectory for India’s energy future, driving growth and ensuring long-term sustainability in the coal sector.