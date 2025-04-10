EAC Committee Calls for Joint Force Deployment to End Border Conflicts

The Committee on East African Community (EAC) Affairs has urged for the creation and deployment of a professional joint force at the entry points of all partner states to effectively address and resolve the ongoing border conflicts in the region. The call, presented by the Committee's chairperson, Hon. James Nsaba Buturo, highlighted the persistent security challenges facing the East African Community despite existing protocols designed to promote peace, security, and stability within the region.

During a plenary sitting held on Thursday, 10 April 2025, Hon. Buturo noted that while the EAC’s Protocol on Peace and Security aims to foster good neighborliness and resolve conflicts, its successes in achieving these objectives have been limited. He pointed out that ongoing political and civil unrest, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Somalia, has been a significant hindrance to the region's economic development and integration efforts.

"Despite the protocols in place, we are still grappling with instability, which not only hampers the peace and security of member states but also affects the economic wellbeing of the region," said Hon. Buturo while presenting the Committee’s Report on the 2025/2026 Budget Framework Paper for the Ministry of East African Community Affairs.

Hon. Buturo expressed particular concern for Ugandan cross-border traders, who have faced numerous challenges due to regional instability. He highlighted how these traders have been persecuted, killed, and had their businesses sabotaged, especially in neighboring countries like Rwanda, the DRC, and South Sudan. According to the Committee chairperson, the instability at the borders has undermined the spirit of regional integration and economic cooperation that the EAC seeks to promote.

"The border issues facing our traders are unacceptable. Ugandans have been subjected to persecution, and their properties have been destroyed, particularly in countries like Rwanda, DRC, and South Sudan," said Hon. Buturo. He proposed that joint patrol teams be deployed on key roads to address challenges like smuggling and violence against traders, which would help to restore peace and security.

The issue of territorial encroachments was also raised during the debate. Lamwo County MP, Hon. Jallon Okullo, shared concerns from his constituents, who have been dealing with South Sudanese nationals who frequently disregard the established border demarcations and encroach upon Ugandan territory. He recounted an incident where he and the Committee on EAC Affairs visited his constituency and witnessed South Sudanese nationals hunting wildlife with spears and guns, a situation that left some members of the delegation fearful for their safety.

"The disregard for border demarcations is a serious issue in my constituency. South Sudanese nationals are often found hunting in our territory, which is creating tensions. This situation needs urgent attention," said Hon. Okullo. He called on the Ministry of EAC Affairs to consider erecting clearer signposts to define the boundaries between states and reduce the possibility of such encroachments.

In response to these concerns, Tororo South County MP, Hon. Fredrick Angura, highlighted the difficulties ordinary citizens face when trying to move across borders due to the inefficiency and frustration caused by border authorities. He urged the Ministry of EAC Affairs to focus on sensitizing and training border authorities to ease the movement of goods and people across borders.

Minister of State for EAC Affairs, Ikuya Magode, acknowledged the challenges outlined by the MPs and assured them that the Ministry has ongoing programs aimed at harmonizing border relations among member states. Magode emphasized the importance of respecting national borders and ensuring that each state exercises its authority over all areas within its boundaries. He also reiterated that foreign nationals must comply with the regulations of the state in which they are operating.

"Each state must exercise its authority over its territories, and outsiders must adhere to the rules and regulations of the state in which they operate," said Magode. He also noted that the Ministry is working on initiatives to improve border relations and reduce tensions that often lead to conflicts.

However, Parliament stressed the need for greater efforts from the Ministry to raise awareness about the importance of the EAC among citizens. MPs noted that the tangible benefits of regional integration and the EAC's initiatives have not yet been fully realized or appreciated by the public, and more efforts are needed to popularize the EAC's goals.

In conclusion, the committee's report highlighted that despite the formal agreements and protocols in place, significant work remains to address the security and economic challenges that continue to affect the EAC. The call for joint forces at entry points and clearer border demarcations signals a strong push to ensure stability in the region, and the Ministry of EAC Affairs has been urged to prioritize these concerns to help bring lasting peace and unity to East Africa.