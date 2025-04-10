Tragedy Strikes as Family Found Dead in Suspected Suicide

In a tragic incident, four members of a family were discovered hanging at their home in the high-range village of Upputhara. The police identified the victims as Sajeev Mohanan, his wife Reshma, and their two young children.

Authorities suggest that financial distress may have led to this devastating outcome. Sajeev Mohanan was known to have been grappling with financial challenges, as cited by neighbors.

The chilling discovery was made in the living room of their residence. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances, and an FIR is being registered as proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)