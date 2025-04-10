Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Family Found Dead in Suspected Suicide

In a heart-wrenching incident, four members of a family in Upputhara were found dead in a suspected suicide. Police identified the deceased as Sajeev Mohanan and his family. Financial struggles are believed to have driven the act, prompting a detailed investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Family Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four members of a family were discovered hanging at their home in the high-range village of Upputhara. The police identified the victims as Sajeev Mohanan, his wife Reshma, and their two young children.

Authorities suggest that financial distress may have led to this devastating outcome. Sajeev Mohanan was known to have been grappling with financial challenges, as cited by neighbors.

The chilling discovery was made in the living room of their residence. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances, and an FIR is being registered as proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025