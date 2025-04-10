Allegations Uncovered: Andrew Tate Faces Serious Charges

Andrew Tate, a notorious influencer known for his outspoken misogynistic views, is facing serious allegations from four women accusing him of sexual assault. Among the claims is one woman stating Tate whipped her and threatened with a gun, as revealed in court documents filed in London.

The accusations surfaced just before the first hearing of the civil case in the High Court. Meanwhile, Tate and his brother, Tristan, are under scrutiny in Romania, accused of human trafficking and forming a gang to exploit women. Both deny all charges.

While the incidents reportedly occurred between 2013 and 2015, Tate's spokesperson has categorically denied the allegations, labeling them unproven. The case gains complexity as Tate faces potential extradition to the UK after proceedings in Romania conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)