Mystery Vehicle with India Post Logo Seized in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated a dubious-looking vehicle bearing an India Post logo in Jammu, initiating an investigation into its potential role in anti-national activities, officials disclosed on Thursday.

During a standard checkpoint operation at Narwal on Wednesday night, police halted a red vehicle devoid of a number plate but branded with an India Post emblem. The driver absconded, abandoning the vehicle at the scene.

Upon examination, authorities discovered a uniquely modified compartment in the vehicle, fueling suspicions of its use in the illicit transportation of materials for anti-national pursuits. Indications also pointed towards the vehicle's possible involvement in bovine smuggling, prompting further probing.

