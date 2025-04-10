Left Menu

Activist Faces Deportation Amidst Claims of Silenced Free Speech

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University activist, faces deportation under the Trump administration's claims that his presence undermines U.S. foreign policy. Despite the administration's allegations of antisemitism and supposed links to Hamas, Khalil's attorneys argue there is no evidence justifying his detention, highlighting a potential free speech suppression.

Facing a tight deadline, the federal government has submitted a brief memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to justify the deportation of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil. The Trump administration claims Khalil's presence harms U.S. foreign policy, but it provides no evidence of any criminal activity.

Khalil, who is a legal permanent resident and Palestinian activist, served as a spokesperson during protests against Israel's actions in Gaza. Although his activities are lawful, Rubio argues that deporting Khalil aligns with U.S. objectives to combat antisemitism. Critics, however, suggest this is an attempt to suppress Khalil's free speech rights.

Despite accusations from the Department of Homeland Security linking Khalil to Hamas, no evidence has been presented. Khalil's detention continues to stir debate over the extent of government measures against activists and free speech on campuses, raising concerns over transparency and due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

