Tragedy in Tijuana: The Loss of 'Gringo Hunters' Leader

In a shocking turn of events, a U.S. citizen shot and fatally wounded Abigail Esparza Reyes, the head of an elite Mexican state police unit called the 'Gringo Hunters,' on Wednesday. This specialized team is tasked with apprehending U.S. fugitives in Mexico.

The incident occurred in the northern Mexican border city of Tijuana, as the unit attempted to detain a suspect wanted for murder in the United States. The suspect managed to flee the scene, reportedly in the guise of a cleaner.

The 'Gringo Hunters,' created in 2002, have been instrumental in collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Mexico to track down those evading American law enforcement. Authorities report that Reyes, in her eight-year tenure, led numerous successful operations. Requests for comment from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico remain unanswered.

