Tragedy in Tijuana: The Loss of 'Gringo Hunters' Leader

A top Mexican police officer, leading an elite unit known as the 'Gringo Hunters,' was shot and killed by a U.S. citizen during an arrest attempt. The suspect was a fugitive wanted in the U.S. for murder and managed to escape disguised. The unit has been operational since 2002.

Updated: 11-04-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:34 IST
In a shocking turn of events, a U.S. citizen shot and fatally wounded Abigail Esparza Reyes, the head of an elite Mexican state police unit called the 'Gringo Hunters,' on Wednesday. This specialized team is tasked with apprehending U.S. fugitives in Mexico.

The incident occurred in the northern Mexican border city of Tijuana, as the unit attempted to detain a suspect wanted for murder in the United States. The suspect managed to flee the scene, reportedly in the guise of a cleaner.

The 'Gringo Hunters,' created in 2002, have been instrumental in collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Mexico to track down those evading American law enforcement. Authorities report that Reyes, in her eight-year tenure, led numerous successful operations. Requests for comment from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico remain unanswered.

