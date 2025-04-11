Left Menu

Federal Judge Upholds Immigration Registration Requirement

A federal judge has allowed the Trump administration to enforce a requirement for individuals illegally residing in the U.S. to register with the federal government. This ruling, made by Judge Trevor Neil McFadden, supports the administration's view that they are enforcing an existing law.

Updated: 11-04-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:12 IST
Federal Judge Upholds Immigration Registration Requirement
A federal judge is supporting the Trump administration's push to enforce a controversial immigration policy that requires those residing illegally in the U.S. to register with the government.

Judge Trevor Neil McFadden ruled on Thursday in favor of the administration, agreeing with their stance that this requirement is an enforcement of pre-existing laws affecting non-citizens in the U.S.

The registration mandate is set to take effect on Friday, potentially impacting thousands of immigrants nationwide.

