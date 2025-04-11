Supreme Court Steers Clear in Deportation Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court opted not to intervene in a contentious deportation case involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported to El Salvador. The Court's decision leaves in place U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis' order for the Trump administration to bring him back to the United States, challenging the legality of his deportation.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant residing in Maryland and holding a work permit since 2019, was wrongfully deported after alleged erroneous gang affiliation questioning. Despite a 2019 U.S. judgment protecting him from deportation, citing potential persecution from Salvadoran gangs, he was removed in March on a flight with alleged Venezuelan gang members.

The Justice Department contended in a Supreme Court brief that Judge Xinis' ruling treads on presidential foreign relations authority, as outlined by the U.S. Constitution. Meanwhile, Abrego Garcia's legal team argues there's no evidence preventing his return, asserting his detention in El Salvador is due solely to a 'Kafka-esque' U.S. error.

