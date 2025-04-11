Left Menu

Strikes and Surging Crime: Lima’s Public Transit Workers Demand Action

Public transit workers in Lima, Peru went on strike, demanding action against increasing crime that has caused record murders. The government initiated remote work and classes due to limited transport. President Boluarte discussed declaring the Tren De Aragua gang as a terrorist organization amid criticism of rising crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 04:42 IST
Strikes and Surging Crime: Lima’s Public Transit Workers Demand Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lima's public transport workers launched a significant strike, causing widespread disruption as thousands marched to Congress, demanding urgent measures against escalating crime.

The government has urged employers to implement remote work strategies, given the limited transportation options and potential for confrontations between protesters and police forces.

Amidst growing criticism over handling of the crime surge, President Dina Boluarte is seeking international support to classify the Tren De Aragua gang as a terrorist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025