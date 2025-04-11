Strikes and Surging Crime: Lima’s Public Transit Workers Demand Action

Lima's public transport workers launched a significant strike, causing widespread disruption as thousands marched to Congress, demanding urgent measures against escalating crime.

The government has urged employers to implement remote work strategies, given the limited transportation options and potential for confrontations between protesters and police forces.

Amidst growing criticism over handling of the crime surge, President Dina Boluarte is seeking international support to classify the Tren De Aragua gang as a terrorist group.

