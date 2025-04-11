Judge Clears Path for Trump-Era Immigrant Registration Requirement
A federal judge has approved the Trump administration's requirement for undocumented immigrants in the US to register with the government and carry documentation. The move, effective Friday, aims to enforce existing laws and may impact millions of undocumented immigrants across the country.
A federal judge has greenlit the Trump administration's controversial plan to mandate that undocumented immigrants in the US register with the government and carry official documentation. This decision could significantly affect immigrant communities nationwide.
Judge Trevor Neil McFadden, appointed by Trump, ruled in favor after determining that opponents lacked standing to challenge the requirement. This enforcement is expected to extend to millions of undocumented immigrants.
Homeland Security officials insist this is a reinforcement of existing federal laws. Registration is mandatory starting Friday, with noncompliance potentially resulting in fines or prosecution, escalating the administration's broader immigration policies.
