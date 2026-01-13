Bihar's Landmark Move: Property Registration for Elderly at Doorsteps

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a groundbreaking initiative on Tuesday, offering property registration services at the doorsteps of citizens aged 80 and above. This facility, under the 'Saat Nischay-3' program, will begin on April 1, 2026.

The move aims to address the struggles faced by the elderly during property registrations. Mobile units from the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department will facilitate the process. Applicants can now apply online, with a promise of completion within seven working days, according to the department.

Moreover, the government plans to provide current land information to both buyers and sellers before registration. This ensures transparency and informed decisions. Suggestions for this initiative are welcome until January 19, as Bihar cabinet aims for the state's holistic development between 2025 and 2030.