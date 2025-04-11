Supreme Justice Restores Salvadoran Man's Hope: Abrego Garcia's Fight Against Unlawful Deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday backed a judge's mandate requiring the Trump administration to ensure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man erroneously deported to El Salvador. The Justice Department sought to cancel the order issued by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in response to a lawsuit questioning the legality of Garcia's deportation.

The high court explained that while facilitating Garcia's release from Salvadoran custody and treating his case appropriately is legitimate, the demand to entirely effectuate his return needs clarification. The justices tasked Judge Xinis to refine her directive, considering foreign affairs deference to the executive branch.

The Trump administration has been directed to cooperate transparently with the proceedings. Garcia, detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for alleged gang links, was deported on one of the highlighted deportation flights, yet claims of such affiliations have been rejected by his attorneys.

(With inputs from agencies.)