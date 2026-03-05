Delhi's Sewage Overhaul: A Game Changer for Yamuna

The Delhi Jal Board has made significant strides in addressing sewage pollution in the Yamuna River over the past year. By upgrading 10 sewage treatment plants, the city's capacity has increased to handle more waste, reducing the environmental burden on the vital waterway.

Alongside these upgrades, several strategic measures have been implemented, such as laying new sewer lines and tapping small drains for better water management. The DJB is collaborating with IIT Roorkee to explore ways to minimize water losses further, indicating a proactive approach to enhancing the city's water conservation efforts.

The initiatives not only focus on infrastructure improvements but also aim to advance public health and urban sanitation. These projects are expected to benefit nearly 29.7 lakh residents, including those in unauthorized colonies, and foster a cleaner, healthier environment for the capital's populace.