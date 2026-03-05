Delhi's Sewage Overhaul: A Game Changer for Yamuna
In a bid to tackle pollution in the Yamuna River, the Delhi Jal Board has upgraded 10 sewage treatment plants, boosting the city's sewage treatment capacity. Additional measures include laying sewer lines, reducing water losses, and implementing decentralised STPs. These initiatives aim to enhance water productivity and public health for millions.
The Delhi Jal Board has made significant strides in addressing sewage pollution in the Yamuna River over the past year. By upgrading 10 sewage treatment plants, the city's capacity has increased to handle more waste, reducing the environmental burden on the vital waterway.
Alongside these upgrades, several strategic measures have been implemented, such as laying new sewer lines and tapping small drains for better water management. The DJB is collaborating with IIT Roorkee to explore ways to minimize water losses further, indicating a proactive approach to enhancing the city's water conservation efforts.
The initiatives not only focus on infrastructure improvements but also aim to advance public health and urban sanitation. These projects are expected to benefit nearly 29.7 lakh residents, including those in unauthorized colonies, and foster a cleaner, healthier environment for the capital's populace.
