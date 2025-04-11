Justice Pursued: Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused

In a significant move, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, to India. This extradition marks a critical milestone in India's prolonged quest for justice for the 166 lives lost in the tragic events.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian, faces ten criminal charges for his involvement in the attacks. His extradition, following a denied application in the US Supreme Court, is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the US and India in combating global terrorism.

Despite citing numerous health issues as a defense against extradition, Rana will now stand trial in India. Authorities are keen on ensuring justice is served for the victims and their families who endured the horrific events orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)