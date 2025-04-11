High Court Upholds Decorum: Lawyer Sentenced for Contempt

The Allahabad High Court has made a resounding statement regarding courtroom decorum by sentencing local lawyer Ashok Pande to six months in prison for contempt.

Pande appeared before the court improperly dressed and failed to engage with ongoing proceedings, resulting in the severe penalty imposed by Justices Vivek Chaudhary and BR Singh. Additionally, he faces a Rs 2,000 fine, along with the prospect of an additional month's imprisonment for non-payment.

The case against Pande originated on August 18, 2021, when he showed up without a proper robe and with his shirt unbuttoned. Subsequent contempt proceedings were triggered by his alleged misconduct towards the judges. Despite several opportunities, Pande remained unresponsive, leading to his sentencing. The bench also considers his prior contempt history significant in determining his penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)