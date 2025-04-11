Left Menu

Teacher Swindled in High-Return Investment Scam

A school teacher from Thane district lost Rs 66 lakh in an online scam. The scammer, posing as Sunita Chowdhary, lured him into investing with promises of high returns. After the teacher demanded money back, the accused disappeared. Police are tracing leads to apprehend the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:20 IST
Teacher Swindled in High-Return Investment Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher from Maharashtra's Thane district has become a victim of a fraudulent online investment scheme, losing Rs 66 lakh, according to an official report released on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Kalyan, was reportedly befriended by a woman named Sunita Chowdhary on social media. She allegedly persuaded him to invest in a scheme through a website that falsely promised high returns.

Over approximately 50 days, the teacher invested Rs 66 lakh in the scheme. After he started asking for returns and a refund, the contact suddenly became unreachable. Kolsewadi police are conducting an investigation by tracing the IP addresses, mobile phones, and digital transactions related to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025