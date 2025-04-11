Teacher Swindled in High-Return Investment Scam
A school teacher from Thane district lost Rs 66 lakh in an online scam. The scammer, posing as Sunita Chowdhary, lured him into investing with promises of high returns. After the teacher demanded money back, the accused disappeared. Police are tracing leads to apprehend the culprit.
A school teacher from Maharashtra's Thane district has become a victim of a fraudulent online investment scheme, losing Rs 66 lakh, according to an official report released on Friday.
The victim, a resident of Kalyan, was reportedly befriended by a woman named Sunita Chowdhary on social media. She allegedly persuaded him to invest in a scheme through a website that falsely promised high returns.
Over approximately 50 days, the teacher invested Rs 66 lakh in the scheme. After he started asking for returns and a refund, the contact suddenly became unreachable. Kolsewadi police are conducting an investigation by tracing the IP addresses, mobile phones, and digital transactions related to the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)