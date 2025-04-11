Teacher Swindled in High-Return Investment Scam

A school teacher from Maharashtra's Thane district has become a victim of a fraudulent online investment scheme, losing Rs 66 lakh, according to an official report released on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Kalyan, was reportedly befriended by a woman named Sunita Chowdhary on social media. She allegedly persuaded him to invest in a scheme through a website that falsely promised high returns.

Over approximately 50 days, the teacher invested Rs 66 lakh in the scheme. After he started asking for returns and a refund, the contact suddenly became unreachable. Kolsewadi police are conducting an investigation by tracing the IP addresses, mobile phones, and digital transactions related to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)