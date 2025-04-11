Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action on Ganges Encroachments

The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre and Bihar government to provide reports on efforts to remove illegal constructions along the Ganges riverbanks. Expressing its concerns, the court seeks detailed information on current encroachments and future removal plans amid environmental worries about riverbank and wildlife degradation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:52 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action on Ganges Encroachments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has voiced its concern by instructing both the Centre and the Bihar government to present a detailed status report on the removal of illegal constructions on the Ganges riverbanks.

The directive, delivered by Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan, seeks clarity on the current extent of encroachments and the proposed timeline for their removal.

This order followed a plea by Ashok Kumar Sinha, highlighting environmental concerns due to rampant illegal structures, which are threatening the Ganga's floodplains and its rich biodiversity, including freshwater dolphins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025