Supreme Court Demands Action on Ganges Encroachments
The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre and Bihar government to provide reports on efforts to remove illegal constructions along the Ganges riverbanks. Expressing its concerns, the court seeks detailed information on current encroachments and future removal plans amid environmental worries about riverbank and wildlife degradation.
The Supreme Court has voiced its concern by instructing both the Centre and the Bihar government to present a detailed status report on the removal of illegal constructions on the Ganges riverbanks.
The directive, delivered by Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan, seeks clarity on the current extent of encroachments and the proposed timeline for their removal.
This order followed a plea by Ashok Kumar Sinha, highlighting environmental concerns due to rampant illegal structures, which are threatening the Ganga's floodplains and its rich biodiversity, including freshwater dolphins.
