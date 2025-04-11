Supreme Court Demands Action on Ganges Encroachments

The Supreme Court has voiced its concern by instructing both the Centre and the Bihar government to present a detailed status report on the removal of illegal constructions on the Ganges riverbanks.

The directive, delivered by Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan, seeks clarity on the current extent of encroachments and the proposed timeline for their removal.

This order followed a plea by Ashok Kumar Sinha, highlighting environmental concerns due to rampant illegal structures, which are threatening the Ganga's floodplains and its rich biodiversity, including freshwater dolphins.

(With inputs from agencies.)