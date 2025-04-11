UN Warns of Endangered Palestinian Existence in Gaza
The UN's human rights office has expressed grave concern about Israel's actions in Gaza, stating they endanger the Palestinian population's ongoing existence. The office highlighted the cumulative impact of Israeli military conduct, warning that conditions are becoming incompatible with the Palestinians' survival as a distinct group.
The United Nations human rights office issued a stark warning on Friday, highlighting how Israeli actions in Gaza are increasingly threatening the survival of Palestinians as a cohesive group.
Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, raised concerns over the cumulative impact of Israeli military actions in the region, describing them as creating conditions in Gaza that challenge the continued existence of Palestinians.
Addressing reporters in Geneva, Shamdasani underscored the gravity of the situation, pointing out that the current state of life in Gaza, influenced by Israeli operations, could render it incompatible with sustaining the Palestinian community.
