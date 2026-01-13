Left Menu

Uganda's Pre-Election Clampdown Raises Human Rights Concerns

Ahead of Uganda's election, the government ordered two local rights groups to cease operations amid widespread human rights violations. President Museveni, seeking to extend his long tenure, faces accusations of repression and intimidation, including arbitrary detentions and torture of opposition supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:24 IST
Uganda's Pre-Election Clampdown Raises Human Rights Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Uganda's government has directed two domestic human rights organizations to halt their activities just days before the national election. This decision comes amid international criticisms and concerns of widespread intimidation and repression surrounding the electoral process.

President Yoweri Museveni, Africa's third-longest ruling leader, seeks to extend his decades-long hold on power. Having previously amended the constitution to secure his position, Museveni's dominance in Ugandan politics casts doubt on the possibility of a significant electoral challenge.

Human rights watchdogs, Chapter Four Uganda and Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda, have condemned alleged abuses, including arbitrary detentions. State authorities justify these actions, citing threats to national security, despite repeated international calls for transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations

Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculati...

 Global
2
Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

 India
3
J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

 India
4
Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026