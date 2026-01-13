Uganda's Pre-Election Clampdown Raises Human Rights Concerns

In a controversial move, Uganda's government has directed two domestic human rights organizations to halt their activities just days before the national election. This decision comes amid international criticisms and concerns of widespread intimidation and repression surrounding the electoral process.

President Yoweri Museveni, Africa's third-longest ruling leader, seeks to extend his decades-long hold on power. Having previously amended the constitution to secure his position, Museveni's dominance in Ugandan politics casts doubt on the possibility of a significant electoral challenge.

Human rights watchdogs, Chapter Four Uganda and Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda, have condemned alleged abuses, including arbitrary detentions. State authorities justify these actions, citing threats to national security, despite repeated international calls for transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

