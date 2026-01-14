Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Indian High Commissioner Dismisses Canada's Claims

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik refuted Canada's accusations linking the Indian government to the murder of a Sikh leader, emphasizing the absence of evidence. Amid improving India-Canada relations, Patnaik addressed longstanding concerns, such as unresolved anti-terror cases, and urged Canada to provide concrete evidence against alleged suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:33 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Indian High Commissioner Dismisses Canada's Claims
In a fresh wave of diplomatic dialogue, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik has dismissed Canada's assertions that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, stressing that these claims are unsubstantiated and misdirected.

Speaking to CBC News, Patnaik noted that the investigation into a historic 1985 Air India bombing remains unresolved, highlighting India's persistent concerns over terrorism in Canada. However, he urged Ottawa to back its allegations with concrete evidence, underscoring the need for credible information to proceed against four named suspects.

Amidst these tensions, Patnaik welcomed the recent visit of British Columbia's Premier David Eby, signaling mending ties through trade and collaborative efforts. As diplomatic relations evolve, both nations are exploring renewed frameworks to bolster connections in various sectors.

