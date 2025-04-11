Global Economy Feels the Pinch of Persistent Tariffs

The persistent 10% tariffs, even after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily halt higher duties, are creating ripples across the global economy. European Union Commissioner for the Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, expressed concern about the challenging economic outlook.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw, Dombrovskis noted that these reciprocal tariffs are still in place for most countries and are impacting economic stability worldwide. He called attention to the potential long-term effects on global trade and economic growth.

Dombrovskis warned that the uncertainty stemming from these tariffs could hinder efforts to boost economic recovery, underscoring the need for resolution and collaboration among international partners to foster a more predictable economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)