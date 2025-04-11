MCD Set for Crucial Leadership Elections
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is scheduled to hold mayoral and deputy mayoral elections on April 25. Nomination processes will commence on April 15, with the deadline set for April 21. This was confirmed by a notice from the MCD Secretary's Office detailing the upcoming ordinary meeting.
