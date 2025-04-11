Left Menu

MCD Set for Crucial Leadership Elections

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is scheduled to hold mayoral and deputy mayoral elections on April 25. Nomination processes will commence on April 15, with the deadline set for April 21. This was confirmed by a notice from the MCD Secretary's Office detailing the upcoming ordinary meeting.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced the schedule for its upcoming leadership elections. Set for April 25, the elections will determine the new mayor and deputy mayor.

Potential candidates can begin filing nominations on April 15, with a final deadline of April 21, according to official sources.

A notice released by the MCD Secretary's Office confirms that the elections will coincide with the organization's ordinary meeting, taking place at 2 pm on April 25. This period marks a significant phase for the MCD as it prepares for key leadership transitions.

