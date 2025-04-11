Karnataka's Caste Census Reveals Demographic Insights

The much-anticipated Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, famously referred to as the 'caste census,' was unveiled to the Karnataka cabinet on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed reporters that several ministers expressed interest in examining the recommendations individually. Consequently, a dedicated cabinet meeting is planned for April 17 to discuss the report in depth. Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, confirmed this decision.

Backward Class Development Minister, Shivaraj Tangadagi, noted that the exhaustive report comprises 50 volumes, encompassing data on 5.98 crore individuals from 1.38 crore families, capturing 94.77% of the state's populace. The report's preparation involved 1.6 lakh officials, including a substantial number of IAS officers, teachers, and personnel from various departments. The report was initially submitted to CM Siddaramaiah by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde in February last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)