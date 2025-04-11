Left Menu

Francois Bayrou's Caution Against Overreliance on China as EU Trade Partner

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned against the idea of replacing the U.S. with China as the EU's trade partner due to current global trade tensions. He called for EU solidarity amidst uncertainty sparked by U.S. tariff policies. French President Macron commented on the temporary suspension of tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:06 IST
In a stark warning against overreliance on China, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou termed the notion of China replacing the United States as Europe's primary trade partner as 'naive and dangerous'. Bayrou urged EU countries to stay unified as trade tensions escalate globally.

On a visit to a cheese and wine fair, Bayrou countered the vision put forth by President Xi Jinping, who advocated for China and the EU to collaborate against 'unilateral acts of bullying', referencing U.S. tariff policies under President Donald Trump.

Describing Trump's tariff fluctuations as an 'earthquake', Bayrou emphasized the EU's need for solidarity. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron reflected on the frail pause provided by Trump's 90-day tariff suspension, emphasizing the need for diplomatic engagement in this complex trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

