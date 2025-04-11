Francois Bayrou's Caution Against Overreliance on China as EU Trade Partner

In a stark warning against overreliance on China, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou termed the notion of China replacing the United States as Europe's primary trade partner as 'naive and dangerous'. Bayrou urged EU countries to stay unified as trade tensions escalate globally.

On a visit to a cheese and wine fair, Bayrou countered the vision put forth by President Xi Jinping, who advocated for China and the EU to collaborate against 'unilateral acts of bullying', referencing U.S. tariff policies under President Donald Trump.

Describing Trump's tariff fluctuations as an 'earthquake', Bayrou emphasized the EU's need for solidarity. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron reflected on the frail pause provided by Trump's 90-day tariff suspension, emphasizing the need for diplomatic engagement in this complex trade environment.

