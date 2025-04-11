Kerala HC Clears Journalists Accused Under POCSO Act

The Kerala High Court has quashed charges against six journalists from Malayalam news channel Asianet, who were accused under the POCSO Act for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor sexual assault victim. The case stemmed from a program highlighting the dangers of drug abuse.

The prosecution claimed the journalists conspired to defame the state government and disclosed the minor victim's identity using her voice. However, Justice A Badharudeen found that efforts were made to protect the victim's anonymity, and no intent to reveal her identity was evident in the video.

The court praised the program's intent to alert the public about drug abuse, emphasizing the need for responsible journalism. Justice Badharudeen highlighted the importance of balanced reporting and urged media to ensure accurate representation before publishing sensational claims.

