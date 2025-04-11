Japan Braces for High-Stakes Trade Talks with the U.S.

Japan is gearing up for crucial trade negotiations with the United States, focusing on the sensitive issue of currency policy. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has formed a task force led by Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa to oversee the talks, as Washington pressures Tokyo to prop up the yen.

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to tackle the trade deficit and has criticized Japan for allegedly keeping the yen weak, prompting expectations for Tokyo to strengthen the yen against the dollar. The Bank of Japan's slow rate hike pace may also be scrutinized in upcoming discussions, according to well-informed sources.

Economy Minister Akazawa will meet key U.S. officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to address non-tariff barriers and currency concerns. As Japan faces potential economic blows from tariffs, the government may consider measures such as sales tax cuts for food and supplementary budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)