High Court Denies Red Road Venue for Hanuman Chalisa Recital

The Calcutta High Court has denied a request to conduct a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Kolkata's iconic Red Road, redirecting organizers to alternate locations. The decision was based on concerns over potential traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

Despite a police offer for a different venue, the petitioner argued for Red Road, noting that other events, such as Eid prayers and the Durga Puja carnival, have previously taken place there. The claim highlighted perceived inconsistencies in the granting of permissions.

The court, comprised of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das), stood by an earlier decision, asserting the need for regulatory compliance. The petitioner claimed significance on April 12, Hanuman's birthdate, but was reminded that a precedent had not been established for this specific program at Red Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)