Nagaland SIT Probes IAS Officer for Harassment Allegations
The Nagaland Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following allegations of sexual and mental harassment against an IAS officer at the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN). A prior inquiry found prima facie evidence, prompting deeper investigations.
- Country:
- India
The Nagaland Police have launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize allegations of sexual and mental harassment against an IAS officer at the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN). This development follows a complaint submitted by the Nagaland State Women Commission (NSCW).
On February 27, the IDAN Chairman and Advisor to the Chief Minister initially raised concerns about the officer, prompting NSCW to record statements from affected women on March 5. Allegations include demands for physical favors in exchange for salary hikes and employment opportunities, which the officer denies.
Further inquiry by a female Deputy Superintendent of Police found credible evidence supporting these allegations, leading to the registration of an FIR on April 2. The SIT, assembled on April 5, is delving into various facets of the case, while the accused faces previous charges from another case in 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- SIT
- IAS officer
- harassment
- investigation
- IDAN
- NSCW
- allegations
- police
- FIR
ALSO READ
Tis Hazari Court Demands Investigation Update in 2015 Manoj Vashist Encounter Case
Damaged Cargo Ship Solong's Arrival in Aberdeen: Investigation and Environmental Concerns
Maharashtra Police Officers Face Dismissal Over Botched Porsche Crash Investigation
Delhi's Missing Crores: CAG Report Sparks Investigation
Law Firms Challenge White House Orders Over Trump Investigations