Nagaland SIT Probes IAS Officer for Harassment Allegations

The Nagaland Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following allegations of sexual and mental harassment against an IAS officer at the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN). A prior inquiry found prima facie evidence, prompting deeper investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:14 IST
The Nagaland Police have launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize allegations of sexual and mental harassment against an IAS officer at the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN). This development follows a complaint submitted by the Nagaland State Women Commission (NSCW).

On February 27, the IDAN Chairman and Advisor to the Chief Minister initially raised concerns about the officer, prompting NSCW to record statements from affected women on March 5. Allegations include demands for physical favors in exchange for salary hikes and employment opportunities, which the officer denies.

Further inquiry by a female Deputy Superintendent of Police found credible evidence supporting these allegations, leading to the registration of an FIR on April 2. The SIT, assembled on April 5, is delving into various facets of the case, while the accused faces previous charges from another case in 2021.

