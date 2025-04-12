Left Menu

West Bengal Moves to Reform Police Leadership Appointments

The West Bengal government plans to establish a selection committee, headed by a retired Calcutta High Court judge, for appointing the state's Director General of Police (DGP). The committee will create new rules for the appointment process, allowing state autonomy from central government approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:18 IST
West Bengal Moves to Reform Police Leadership Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of West Bengal is taking significant steps to assert its independence in the appointment of key law enforcement roles by planning to set up a selection committee for choosing the state's Director General of Police (DGP), according to a senior official.

Recently ratified by the state Cabinet, this change in procedure will see a retired judge from the Calcutta High Court preside over the committee. The committee's role will be to formulate a fresh set of rules governing the appointment, bypassing the need for central government approval, which was previously required.

Currently, the appointment process involves sending a list of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission, which subsequently suggests three candidates for the role. The state then selects one of the proposed officers as DGP. The newly created committee will work to establish an independent procedure under the leadership of a retired judge, involving high-ranking officials like the chief secretary and home secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025