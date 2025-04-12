Gaza's Worsening Water Crisis: A Struggle for Survival

Residents of Gaza City are grappling with an escalating water crisis, as military actions by Israel have severely damaged primary water pipelines. The destruction has left thousands without access to clean water, forcing them to trek long distances for limited supplies from the few functioning wells.

The intensified conflict between Israel and Hamas, active since October 2023, has severely obstructed basic necessities for Gaza's 2.3 million residents. The northern pipeline, previously providing 70% of the city's water, was crippled during Israeli military offensives.

Efforts are ongoing to address the situation, but the reality remains grim for many who queue for hours for a single water fill, far below the World Health Organization's emergency survival standards. The humanitarian toll continues to rise as Gaza's vital infrastructure crumbles.

(With inputs from agencies.)