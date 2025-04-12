High Court Ensures Justice: Grounds of Arrest Must Be Communicated

In a landmark ruling, the Allahabad High Court has emphasized the constitutional mandate requiring authorities to inform arrestees of the reasons for their detention. This decision underscores Article 22(1) of the Constitution, highlighting its essential role in safeguarding legal rights.

The judgment arose from a writ petition filed by Manjeet Singh, whose arrest was deemed illegal due to procedural oversights. The court found that Singh was not adequately informed of the grounds for his arrest, a fundamental violation of legal protocol.

The High Court's division bench annulled a December remand order, asserting that even amid statutory bail restrictions, constitutional violations necessitate the immediate release of the accused. This decision reaffirms the importance of adherence to mandatory legal safeguards during arrest and judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)