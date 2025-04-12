Revolutionizing Trust: BHAROSA QR Launch in Srinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have introduced BHAROSA QR, a QR code-based feedback system, in Srinagar to enhance transparency and public trust. This initiative allows citizens to provide real-time feedback on police services anonymously. The feedback system is accessible via QR codes in public areas and a dedicated WhatsApp number.
Srinagar Police have embarked on a mission to build public trust by launching BHAROSA QR, a QR code-based feedback system. This initiative, announced on Saturday, aims to increase transparency and accountability in police services. Citizens can scan QR codes found at police stations and public locations to provide real-time feedback on their experiences with law enforcement.
The BHAROSA QR system allows individuals to anonymously share concerns, suggestions, and experiences via a secure feedback page accessible through QR codes and a dedicated WhatsApp number. Feedback can be submitted quickly and efficiently, ensuring voices from all societal segments are heard, said a police official.
A dedicated cell at the SSP Srinagar office will monitor the feedback continuously, addressing grievances promptly and acknowledging commendable behaviour by police personnel. This initiative forms part of a broader effort by Srinagar Police to modernize policing practices and promote community engagement, highlighting their commitment to building a safer and trustworthy environment.
