Left Menu

Tragic Bear Attack Claims Life of Elderly Man in Rajasthan

A 76-year-old man named Sawal Singh was killed by two bears in Rajsamand, Rajasthan, while attending to nature's call. The bears dragged him towards the fields, leading to his death on the spot. Villagers responded to his cries but arrived too late.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:20 IST
Tragic Bear Attack Claims Life of Elderly Man in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 76-year-old man met a tragic end after being attacked by two bears in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday, according to local police reports.

Identified as Sawal Singh, the victim was a resident of the Gajpur gram panchayat. He had ventured out to answer nature's call when the incident took place. Singh was left severely injured and succumbed to the attack on the spot.

The local Kelwara police stated that the bears dragged the elderly man into the fields. Despite villagers rushing to the scene upon hearing Singh's cries, they found him already deceased. The body was released to the family after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025