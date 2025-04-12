Tragic Bear Attack Claims Life of Elderly Man in Rajasthan

A 76-year-old man met a tragic end after being attacked by two bears in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday, according to local police reports.

Identified as Sawal Singh, the victim was a resident of the Gajpur gram panchayat. He had ventured out to answer nature's call when the incident took place. Singh was left severely injured and succumbed to the attack on the spot.

The local Kelwara police stated that the bears dragged the elderly man into the fields. Despite villagers rushing to the scene upon hearing Singh's cries, they found him already deceased. The body was released to the family after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)