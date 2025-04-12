IED Blast Injures Two Jawans in Jharkhand
Two jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred in the Radhapora area, and both injured men were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. An anti-Maoist operation is ongoing in the region, with security forces diffusing multiple IEDs.
An IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday resulted in injuries to two jawans, according to local police reports.
The explosion occurred within the Radhapora area, which is under the jurisdiction of the Jaraikela police station. The injured personnel were quickly evacuated to Ranchi via air for superior medical care.
Identified as Vishnu Saini from CoBRA and Sunil Dhan from Jharkhand Jaguar, the condition of Mr. Dhan is presumed to be severe. Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe confirmed ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the vicinity, where numerous IEDs have already been neutralized by security forces.
