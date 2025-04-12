Left Menu

Gym Brawl Escalates: BJP MLA's Sons Assaulted

A gym trainer and associates reportedly assaulted the sons of BJP MLA Harendra Singh Ramratan following an argument at Any Time Fitness gym. The altercation led to mutual violence and casteist remarks. A case was filed under relevant sections, with further investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:25 IST
A gym session turned violent as a trainer and his accomplices allegedly assaulted the sons of BJP MLA Harendra Singh Ramratan in a shocking incident, police reported on Saturday.

The altercation unfolded on Friday evening at Any Time Fitness gym in Sector 28 when a disagreement between MLA's younger son, Vishal, and gym trainer Prithvi Chaprana over dumbbell placement escalated. According to police, the trainer and some friends allegedly assaulted Vishal, prompting him to call his elder brother, Jagpriya, who also faced violence upon arrival.

Chaprana accused Vishal of assembling 15 people and brandishing a weapon. Casteist remarks were reportedly exchanged during the brawl. MLA Ramratan later took his sons to the hospital due to internal injuries. A legal case was initiated under specific sections, and police continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

