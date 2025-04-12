Congress Claims Extradition Victory in Mumbai Attack Case

The Congress party has declared the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, as a triumph following 15 years of dedicated work by Indian investigative bodies. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera pointed out the long-standing efforts that led to Rana's transfer from the United States.

Despite some Indian political leaders attributing this development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera questioned whether they would also credit him for the extradition challenges related to Dawood Ibrahim, David Headley, Mehul Choksi, and others who remain wanted by Indian authorities.

Rana's extradition marks a significant milestone in pursuing justice for the Mumbai terror attack victims, as he stands accused of conspiring with David Headley and Pakistan-based terrorist organizations. The Congress emphasized its support for any government actions that serve India's national interest.

