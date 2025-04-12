Violence in Jharkhand: Security Forces Targeted in IED Blast

A violent encounter unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district as a constable from the Jharkhand Jaguar unit was killed and a CRPF jawan injured in an IED blast. The incident, confirmed by local police, occurred in the Radhapora area within Jaraikela police station limits.

The victims were identified as Vishnu Saini of CoBRA 203 battalion and Sunil Dhan of Jharkhand Jaguar. Both suffered injuries but were swiftly airlifted to Ranchi for medical care. Unfortunately, Dhan succumbed to his injuries, while Saini remains critically injured.

The attack took place during an anti-Maoist operation, where Naxalites exploited the dense forests between Chhotanagra and Jaraikela police stations. Despite the security forces' prompt retaliation, the Maoists managed to escape. Operations in the area, involving explosives disarmament, are ongoing, as confirmed by Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe.

(With inputs from agencies.)