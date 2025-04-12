Left Menu

Judge Eases Data Access Ban on Musk's Government Efficiency Department

A judge has lifted restrictions on Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, allowing access to Treasury data after training. The lawsuit by Democratic attorneys general cited privacy concerns over political appointees. The department aims to curtail excessive government spending.

Updated: 12-04-2025 21:07 IST



A New York judge has relaxed a previous ban preventing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive Treasury Department information involving millions of Americans.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, in a written opinion released late Friday, permitted one DOGE employee, Ryan Wunderly, to access sensitive data on the condition that he completes standard Treasury training and submits a financial disclosure report. The decision follows a lawsuit brought by 19 Democratic state attorneys general, voicing privacy concerns regarding DOGE's attempts to modernize payment systems.

The lawsuit claimed DOGE was staffed by "political appointees" who should not handle Treasury records, a task for "civil servants" trained to protect sensitive information. Despite these concerns, Musk's department was established to reduce wasteful government expenditure, a mission that has attracted both criticism and support for its controversial approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

