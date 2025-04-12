Left Menu

Mass Deportation: Over 3,000 Afghan Refugees Sent Back via Torkham

Pakistan has deported over 3,000 Afghan refugees through the Torkham border amidst an ongoing crackdown on illegal residency. Since the start of the campaign, 33,258 individuals have been deported following an official announcement that Afghan Citizen Card holders should leave by March 31 or face expulsion.

Updated: 12-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an extensive operation, Pakistan deported more than 3,000 Afghan refugees via the Torkham border, as officials maintained their firm stance against illegal foreign residents.

The drive commenced after a January announcement requiring Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit by March 31. As such, officials have already expelled 33,258 individuals since April's crackdown started.

On Saturday alone, 3,514 foreigners from Punjab were deported, with 756 illegal residents moved directly to Torkham, while others detained in Peshawar were also extradited. Additional legal processes were executed for 2,758 individuals voluntarily reaching Landi Kotal transit camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

