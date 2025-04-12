Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: A Call for Increased Reservations

The Karnataka caste census report suggests increasing reservations for Backward Communities from 32% to 51%. The survey reveals 70% of the population belongs to these communities. Inspired by Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand's policies, the report proposes 51% reservation in educational institutions, highlighting significant BC population figures across various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:52 IST
A detailed caste census report presented to the Karnataka cabinet has recommended a substantial increase in reservations for Backward Communities, raising it from the current 32% to 51%, government sources announced on Saturday.

The Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, commonly known as the caste census, highlights that Backward Communities constitute 70% of the state's population. It suggests that educational institutions should allocate 51% reservations to these communities, drawing parallels with reservation policies in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

The report provides detailed figures, indicating that the total population of Other Backward Castes is 4,16,30,153. The study, originally initiated by H. Kantharaj in 2015, was completed by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde and submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

