Karnataka's Caste Census: A Call for Increased Reservations

A detailed caste census report presented to the Karnataka cabinet has recommended a substantial increase in reservations for Backward Communities, raising it from the current 32% to 51%, government sources announced on Saturday.

The Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, commonly known as the caste census, highlights that Backward Communities constitute 70% of the state's population. It suggests that educational institutions should allocate 51% reservations to these communities, drawing parallels with reservation policies in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

The report provides detailed figures, indicating that the total population of Other Backward Castes is 4,16,30,153. The study, originally initiated by H. Kantharaj in 2015, was completed by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde and submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024.

