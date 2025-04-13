Hungary's Controversial LGBTQ+ Amendment: A Step Backward for Rights?

In a move attracting national and international scrutiny, Hungary's lawmakers are poised to pass a controversial constitutional amendment. This legislation, backed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, reportedly aims to further restrict the rights of the country's LGBTQ+ communities.

The amendment is expected to prohibit public LGBTQ+ events, including the high-profile Budapest Pride, by providing legal backing to a contentious existing law against LGBTQ+ visibility in the presence of minors. Critics argue this represents a broader attempt to scapegoat sexual minorities while eroding fundamental civil liberties.

Opposition and human rights groups, both domestically and internationally, have condemned this move as a severe regression in human rights. They have called for action from the European Commission, suggesting the amendment violates EU laws meant to protect freedom and equality across member states.

