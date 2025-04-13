Left Menu

Temple Incident Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress accused a BJP MLA's son of participating in an incident at the Mata Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh, where a group allegedly assaulted the priest. The BJP denied involvement, and police continue to investigate. The event has intensified political exchanges between the Congress and BJP in the state.

Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:47 IST
  • India

The Congress has accused the son of a BJP legislator of being involved in a controversial incident at the Mata Tekri temple in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. According to the allegations, a group, including the legislator's son, entered the temple forcibly and assaulted the priest when he refused entry.

Despite the accusations, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied any involvement of the MLA's son in the case. The BJP assured that proper legal action is being taken against those involved, as police intensify their investigation into the incident, with several suspects already booked.

The incident has escalated into a political skirmish, with state Congress leaders criticising the BJP, accusing them of arrogance and of failing to uphold their supposed cultural custodianship. Law enforcement, meanwhile, is examining CCTV footage to determine the facts of the case.

