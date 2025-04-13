Cyber Heist Foiled: Arrests Made in University Scam

In an audacious scam, two individuals from Gujarat have been arrested by police for allegedly defrauding Geetanjali Dash, the vice chancellor of Berhampur University, Odisha, of Rs 14 lakh.

The accused imposters, identifying themselves as Enforcement Directorate officers, manipulated Dash into believing she was implicated in a money laundering investigation, resulting in the transfer of the substantial sum.

Authorities have confirmed the suspects, identified as Bhutaiya Jenil Jaysukhbhai and Vishwajeetsinh Gohil, were members of a broader cybercrime syndicate. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend additional gang members and trace their operations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)