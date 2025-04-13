Cyber Heist Foiled: Arrests Made in University Scam
Two individuals from Gujarat were apprehended for scamming Geetanjali Dash, the vice chancellor of Berhampur University in Odisha. Posing as Enforcement Directorate officers, they falsely accused her of money laundering, leading her to transfer Rs 14 lakh. The suspects, part of a larger cybercrime network, were subsequently arrested.
In an audacious scam, two individuals from Gujarat have been arrested by police for allegedly defrauding Geetanjali Dash, the vice chancellor of Berhampur University, Odisha, of Rs 14 lakh.
The accused imposters, identifying themselves as Enforcement Directorate officers, manipulated Dash into believing she was implicated in a money laundering investigation, resulting in the transfer of the substantial sum.
Authorities have confirmed the suspects, identified as Bhutaiya Jenil Jaysukhbhai and Vishwajeetsinh Gohil, were members of a broader cybercrime syndicate. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend additional gang members and trace their operations across India.
