Left Menu

Cyber Heist Foiled: Arrests Made in University Scam

Two individuals from Gujarat were apprehended for scamming Geetanjali Dash, the vice chancellor of Berhampur University in Odisha. Posing as Enforcement Directorate officers, they falsely accused her of money laundering, leading her to transfer Rs 14 lakh. The suspects, part of a larger cybercrime network, were subsequently arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:00 IST
Cyber Heist Foiled: Arrests Made in University Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an audacious scam, two individuals from Gujarat have been arrested by police for allegedly defrauding Geetanjali Dash, the vice chancellor of Berhampur University, Odisha, of Rs 14 lakh.

The accused imposters, identifying themselves as Enforcement Directorate officers, manipulated Dash into believing she was implicated in a money laundering investigation, resulting in the transfer of the substantial sum.

Authorities have confirmed the suspects, identified as Bhutaiya Jenil Jaysukhbhai and Vishwajeetsinh Gohil, were members of a broader cybercrime syndicate. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend additional gang members and trace their operations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025