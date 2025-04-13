Left Menu

Rajouri Day: Honoring Bravery and Promoting Peace Amidst Chaos

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha speaks on Rajouri Day, emphasizing the ongoing threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He urges unity and cooperation with security forces to counteract these threats, while honoring the valor of soldiers and civilians who have sacrificed for the region's peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing on Rajouri Day, highlighted ongoing terrorism threats in Jammu and Kashmir, indirectly referencing Pakistan's involvement in the unrest.

He stressed the need for unity among the public and security forces to eradicate terrorism, citing development potential tied to regional peace.

Commemorating the sacrifice of soldiers and civilians, Sinha called on society to continue their legacy and resist divisive forces to ensure lasting stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

