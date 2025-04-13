Rajouri Day: Honoring Bravery and Promoting Peace Amidst Chaos

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing on Rajouri Day, highlighted ongoing terrorism threats in Jammu and Kashmir, indirectly referencing Pakistan's involvement in the unrest.

He stressed the need for unity among the public and security forces to eradicate terrorism, citing development potential tied to regional peace.

Commemorating the sacrifice of soldiers and civilians, Sinha called on society to continue their legacy and resist divisive forces to ensure lasting stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)